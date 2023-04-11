150 recommendations on biodiversity loss in new report from Citizens’ Assembly
Margaret Donnelly
Over 150 recommendations were made by the Citizens’ Assembly final report on Biodiversity Loss, which it says has the potential to dramatically transform Ireland’s relationship with the natural environment.
