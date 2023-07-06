Finance advice: Leave the farm to one child and risk a row? Or split it between them and risk breaking it up?
If there is no obvious successor, deciding who to leave the farm to can be fiendishly hard... here is a run-down of the pros and cons of either choice
Many farmers do not have a willing or obvious successor to take over the farm. Compared to their parents’ generation, children nowadays have many career options — and dairy aside, farming for many offers little prospect of a prosperous future.