Versatile 104ac holding in Tipperary makes €1.605m as auction season hots up

‘“When you consider that 14ac was bogland, it means the good ground made around €17,000/ac’

Facilities: The 104ac farm at Ballyrourke, Borrisokane comes with a well-equipped farmyard.

Jim O'Brien Fri 14 Apr 2023 at 08:33