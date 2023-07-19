Two Westmeath farms on the market with guide prices from €7,000/ac

The storage building at Ballinea extends to 2,800 sq ft and was used for agri purposes.

The land market in the Lake County must be the most active in the country with a total of eight auctions held in the last month alone accounting for the disposal of 523ac of land.

Next week will see two smaller Westmeath farms of 23ac and 46ac come to auction. The 23ac property is a non-residential holding with a substantial storage shed at Churchtown Ballinea about 10km from Mullingar and 30km from Athlone.

The property, which includes grassland with a strip of forestry, can be bought in lots or as an entire with an overall guide of €270,000 to €280,000.

The land is described by auctioneer Thomas Potterton as good grazing extending to about 16ac with a 4.5ac forestry plantation adjoining that has plenty of road frontage on to a local road, L5236. This will be offered for sale as one lot.

The large storage shed extending to 2,800 sq ft was formerly used for agri-purposes. Subject to planning permission it could be converted for a range of uses and it can be bought as a separate lot with 2.2ac of land.

The auction takes place at The Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm on Wednesday, July 26.

On Thursday July 27 Murtagh Bros Mullingar are handling the sale of a 46ac non-residential holding at Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar. The property comes with extensive road frontage on to two roads and includes 7ac of forestry. It can be bought at executor auction as unit or in a number of lots with a guide of €350,000.

Located 16km from Mullingar the farm is laid out in triangular shape with road frontage running along two sides. At the apex of the triangle is a small yard with a three-column round roof shed and cattle handling facilities. The fields are well fenced and the 7ac of forestry plantation is located along the roadside.

The holding will be sold as an entire or in lots at with a 43ac parcel, including the 7ac of forestry, offered as one lot and a 3ac parcel makes up the second lot. The auction will be held online on Thursday, July 27 at 3pm. Intending bidders are asked to register with Murtagh Bros beforehand and will be asked to lodge a deposit with the firm.Pic 3 The 46ac holding at Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar has extensive road frontage on to two roads.