See the 345ac Kildare estate with 6,900 sq ft period mansion that’s guided at €3m

Carbury holding has 150ac in tillage, 123ac in grass, 60ac in mature timber and 13ac in small pockets of willow and beech

Elegance: Drummin House was built in 1750 and had additions in the 19th century.

Jim O'Brien Today at 09:18