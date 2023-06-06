Productive 122ac Offaly farm with tax busting history on the market again

Adjacent to Glenisk production facility in Offaly the farm has a strong dairy pedigree.

The land is paddocked with water to each division.

The farm is suitable for dairy, drystock or tillage farming.

The sales history of a 122ac non-residential grass farm, for sale at Killeigh in Co Offaly, is a lesson in the use of land as a tax efficient way to carry money unscathed through the labyrinth of the tax system.

The farm at Newtown, Killeigh in Co Offaly was owned by a member of the Cleary family, a relative of the owners of Glenisk Dairies, the locally based and internationally renowned organic dairy company.

The holding was brought to auction in 2015 but withdrawn after being bid to €1.375m. It sold afterwards for a higher price to a south Tipperary family that had benefitted from the sale of a property in south Tipperary.

According to auctioneer Matt Dunne, the Tipperary family bought the place for tax reasons. Having held it and leased it for productive farming use for the statutory 7-year period, they have now decided to sell on.

The original owners, the Cleary family, in business adjacent to the farm, leased it for the 7-year period.

“In total the family has farmed this holding since Mr Cleary Snr first purchased it on August 16, 1928, almost 100 years ago,” Mr Dunne explains. In addition, income which the current owners derived from the lease agreement was tax-free up to a ceiling of €40,000 per annum.

Located about 4km from the village of Killeigh and 9 km from Tullamore the farm is located across the road from the Glenisk factory. The farm was a dairy operation for 50 years and home to a pedigree Holstein herd.

Set out in a number of large fields that can be easily arranged in paddocks the ground is nicely elevated, free-draining and firm under foot.

There are some lovely stands of trees dotted around the property and fine hedgerows separate the large divisions. Presently all in grass the place undoubtedly has potential for any agricultural enterprise.

The lands are serviced by a central farm roadway and have excellent road frontage with residential potential, subject to planning permission..

An extensive farmyard on the property has rubber-matted cubicle accommodation for 200 cattle in a series of four good sheds that are serviced by automatic scrapers and ample slurry storage capacity. There is also a large silage pit with a concrete base and sturdy cattle handling facilities.

There is cubicle accommodation for 200 cows.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne is guiding the sale at €12,300/ac in advance of an auction to be held at 3pm in The Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Tuesday, June 13.