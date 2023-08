A period house and a 1970s bungalow on midland farms

Lislea House was built in the 1830s and has many of the original features

Lislea House on 70ac with a range of traditional buildings at Keenagh in Co Longford is attracting lively interest both from the locality and further afield. Guided at between €700,000 and €750,000, the property is currently under offer at €720,000.