Longford land fetches record €43,390/ac

59ac with hope value on outskirts of Longford town hits new high – and strong prices continue to be paid around the country

A 59ac portion of the lands associated with Lisbrack House beside Longford town sold in lots for €2.56m or €43,390/ac

Longford land has been climbing in value over the last few years and it set a new record when a 59ac portion of the lands associated with Lisbrack House bounding Longford town sold in lots for €2.56m or a staggering €43,390/ac.

A 2.5ac piece made €455,000. Brought to auction by Mullingar auctioneer Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh, Lisbrack came with 94ac, with much of it bounding the N4 Dublin-Sligo road that acts as a ring-road around the town, and some of the land bounding the N5 Longford-Westport road.

Given its location it has clear development potential and the strategic packaging of the property in lots from 2.5ac to 10ac to 32ac paid off.

This largest lot made €1m. The house on 7ac with a range of traditional buildings in very good condition was withdrawn at €630,000, while a 28ac parcel was withdrawn at €300,000 and both are under active negotiation.

A 42ac residential farm at Drimure, Longford town, with a three-bedroom cottage sold under the hammer of Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros for €360,000.

The same auctioneer handled the sale of a 46ac non-residential farm at Milltown Rathconrath, 16km from Mullingar. The farm, which has a small yard and frontage on to two roads, sold for €440,000.

Strong Westmeath sales

In Collinstown, Co Westmeath Mr Murtagh sold a 34ac residential portion of an 89ac holding on the outskirts of the village for €700,000, while a 55.5ac portion of the same farm adjoining the village was withdrawn at €540,000 and sold immediately afterwards for “considerably more”.

A 33ac residential farm at Clodalever, Collinstown was withdrawn at €430,000 and the sale is under negotiation.

Trim auctioneer Thomas Potterton found a farming buyer for a 23ac parcel of ground that includes a 2,800 sq ft building at Churchtown, Ballinea, Mullingar

The place was offered in lots or as an entire but the entire attracted the strongest interest and it was bought by a farming family from Co Meath for €252,000.

55ac in Meath makes €15,000/ac

Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton sold a 55ac elevated tillage farm near Nobber, Co Meath. It came to auction with a guide price of €620,000 but made €833,000 or over €15,000/ac.

The holding is in four elevated fields of tillage with little or no waste and with frontage on to the Navan-Nobber road. According to Mr Barry it is suitable for any number of uses.

€20,400/ac paid for Cavan land

In Co Cavan auctioneer Robert Nixon sold a 73ac dispersed farm at Kilinaleck, Mountnugent and Crosserlough for a total of €920,000.

A 12ac portion at Fortland Kilinaleck made a record €20,400/ac when it sold for €245,000.

The house and yard on c15ac at Kilfassey Mountnugent made €260,000, a 20.3ac parcel at Belsgrove, Ballyheelan made €175,000 while a 24.5ac piece at Crosserlough made €240,000.

Clare farm exceeds guide by 50pc

At Quin in Co Clare, Ballagh House and lands on 64ac sold under the hammer of Ennis auctioneer David Costelloe making €1.475m, substantially exceeding its guide of €850,000.

The property, 16km from Ennis, includes a 19th-century house and good limestone land with 800m of road frontage.

This 64ac farm at Ballagh, Quin Co Clare made €1.475m.

Ennis auctioneer David Costelloe directed operations and when €750,000 was accepted as an opening bid the auction took off. Two solicitors led that charge and followed it all the way until a 71-bid marathon session saw the hammer fall at €1.475m, exactly 50pc ahead of the guide.

Excluding the house, the per-acre price is somewhere between €18,000 and €20,000/ac. Local solicitor David Casey of John Casey & Co won the day on behalf of a client.

Wexford sale

A 10ac roadside holding in grass at Ticknock, Oulart, Gorey, Co Wexford sold under the hammer of David Quinn for €171,000 or €17,000/ac when the property was bought by a local farmer.