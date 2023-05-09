Lack of supply sees land sales and rental prices rise
29pc increase on last year driven by ground scarcity and dairy boom
Jim O'Brien
Land sales and rental prices are showing no signs of abating, with figures for the first quarter of the year putting land prices up 29pc on last year.
Latest Farm Property
Lack of supply sees land sales and rental prices rise
Rental prices up 100pc and more on last year
High-flying farm prices show no signs of coming in to land
‘Expertly run’ 145ac Meath dairy farm guided at €2.5m
Pictures: See inside the €10m Meath farm with two period mansions and over 550ac
Bumper prices continue as €29,000/ac paid for Wexford land
Trio of Meath farms coming to auction for €8,000-10,000ac
National farmland prices forecast to rise by 8pc on average in 2023
Yours for €4.5m – a 458ac Westmeath farm with ‘huge potential’ and accommodation for 500 cattle
Three compact parcels for sale near Nenagh
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: Songs, sex and scandals – Eurovision controversies throughout the years
What word do you use as short for mother – mam, mum or mom?
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Ryanair claims Booking.com makes ‘nothing easy’ for travellers in US court case
Latest NewsMore
Thibaut Courtois thinks he deserves the Ballon d’Or - stopping Erling Haaland could prove his case
Kinks, tips and Ben Affleck’s ‘technical excellence’: Welcome to the age of the celebrity sex overshare
Champions League semi-final first leg: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Real Madrid v Manchester City
Scotland Yard expresses ‘regret’ over protester arrests ahead of King Charles III coronation
Lack of supply sees land sales and rental prices rise
Boris Johnson ‘essentially squared up to’ King Charles in row over UK Rwanda policy
How ‘miracle’ anti-obesity jab reduced risk of cancer and Covid in Irish patients
Irish weather: Rain expected to turn heavy and thundery but temperatures to hit high teens, Met Éireann forecasts
Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case