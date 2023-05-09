Lack of supply sees land sales and rental prices rise

29pc increase on last year driven by ground scarcity and dairy boom

The figures show that while the number of farms being sold year on year remains the same, the actual acreage sold in 2023 is back on last year

Jim O'Brien

Land sales and rental prices are showing no signs of abating, with figures for the first quarter of the year putting land prices up 29pc on last year.