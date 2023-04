Inside the €1.1m, 47ac equestrian farm in Meath where no expense has been spared

Residential holding near Duleek has comprehensive facilities – ‘the house and yard have the best of everything’

Top notch: The house at Lougher, Duleek is a modern four- to five-bedroom house in turn-key condition

Jim O'Brien Fri 31 Mar 2023 at 08:19