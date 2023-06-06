Former 50ac dairy farm in Laois is in prime condition

There is a comprehensive range of sheds with the farm at Thomastown.

The farm at Rossmore, Rathdowney Erril is in immaculate condition.

The land at Laois is laid out in seven fields of good grazing ground and the farm is serviced by a good range of sheds.

There is always good sale for land in south Laois, which has the best of productive ground.

Along with good land, the parishes of Rathdowney and Erril on the border with Tipperary are also known for good meat and great hurling.

Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan knows only too well the potential of O’Moore County properties and believes a 50ac residential roadside holding at Rossmore, Errill, Rathdowney, in prime condition represents one such discovery. The place is coming to auction with a guide price between €800,000 and €1m.

Located 3km from Rathdowney, the holding was very well farmed and maintained by its present owners for many years, and they are now retiring from farming.

The lands are in one block, divided into a number of individual fields serviced by a roadway and supplied with water. While currently in grass, Mr Coogan says it’s good arable ground also suitable for tillage.

The farm was a dairy holding and has much of the required infrastructure. The outbuildings include slatted and cubicle accommodation for about 60 dairy cows and a milking parlour. It also has an industrial building with full planning permission for food production.

Reached by a short driveway from the road, the house is a dormer structure measuring 2,300 sq ft. It’s in immaculate condition and perfectly habitable with PVC windows and central heating.

The Laois farm is under a sward of good pasture.

On the ground floor is a spacious entrance hall, a sitting room with stove, a large fitted kitchen with a dining area, an informal living area with a stove, a utility, a large bedroom and a main bathroom.

On the first floor are three bedrooms along with a smaller bathroom with a toilet and shower. The holding will be sold by public auction at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, on Friday, June 23 at 3pm.

Powerswood, Thomastown

Across the border in Kilkenny, auctioneer Ed Donohoe is handling the sale of a 70ac farm at Powerswood, Thomastown. The property includes top-class grazing land, a derelict farm dwelling and a range of outbuildings. It is to be sold at auction with a guide price of €10,000 to €12,000/ac.

There is a comprehensive range of sheds with the farm at Thomastown.

Located about 9km from Thomastown and 7km from Inistioge, the lands are in one block with frontage to a cul-de-sac and access from a tertiary road.

The ground is serviced by an internal laneway, giving access to most of the 11 divisions. It is described by the auctioneer as suitable to most farming enterprises, including dairying.

The holding comes with Area Aid entitlements and will be sold at auction at the Clubhouse Hotel, Patrick St, Kilkenny at 3pm on June 30.