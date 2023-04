Variety of interest expected in ’wonderful holding’ near Newmarket-on-Fergus

Work required: O’Grady’s Cottage is a traditional structure with many original features but it is in need of complete refurbishment

Dromoland is the ancestral home of the O’Briens, the Earls of Inchiquin who trace their ancestry back to the great Brian Boru. In a loose kind of a way I suppose I could lay some claim to a spattering of the same bloodline.