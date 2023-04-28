Bumper prices continue as €29,000/ac paid for Wexford land

10ac tillage parcel near Ferns sells for €285,000

Big money: This 9.8ac parcel of tillage ground at Ballyboy, Ferns in Co Wexford sold for €285,000 or about €29,000/ac.

Jim O'Brien

Land prices continue to surprise — even as the price of milk goes down, the money being paid for land increases.