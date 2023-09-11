A rare opportunity to buy a large farm at the heart of North Cork dairy country

116ac holding comes with extensive buildings, including slatted units, and traditional farmhouse – guided at €10,000/ac

The house and some outbuildings on 2.5ac can be bought as a separate lot with a guide of €200,000.

The house is in need of complete renovation.

There are two silage slabs in the traditional yard

A 116ac residential grass farm at Glenasock (or Glennasack), 8.5km north of Glenville and 27km north of Cork city, is one of the larger holdings on the private treaty market.

With Fermoy to the east and Mallow to the west, the property was once home to a fine dairy herd and was a well-known progressive farm in its day.

The elevated 116ac grass farm was once a dairy holding.

It is now in need of tender loving care, but could be brought back to its productive best.

In a private treaty sale Blarney auctioneer Dan Fleming is guiding the transaction at €10,000/ac.

The elevated ground is laid out in 14 fields fenced by traditional hedgerow and reached by its own an avenue off a cul-de-sac road. The property is bounded by forestry planted by a previous owner more than 20 years ago.

The farm includes some elevated grazing ground.

The holding comes with an extensive but somewhat tired farmyard that includes a four-bay, free-standing lean-to slatted unit with a sheltered feed area.

The buildings include a steel-frame slatted shed.

There is also a disused milking parlour and collecting yard, and a modern steel-framed shed with slatted accommodation, along with a cubicle house, with overall accommodation for about 100 head of stock.

Other facilities include a feed bin, silage slabs, a haybarn with lean-to and some older stone houses, along with a range of cattle-handling facilities.

The sheds include a standalone sheltered slatted feeding unit.

The traditional two-storey, four-bedroomed farmhouse is in need of extensive renovation and could well qualify for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant. It has been unoccupied for some time.

Along with 2.5ac and some outhouses, it can be sold separately from the rest of the farm and is guided at €200,000. It shares the entrance avenue but this divides at one point to give separate approaches to the house and farmyard.

The main farmyard on 113.5ac can be sold as a non-residential unit.

According to Mr Fleming the property is in “a beautiful, elevated and scenic location”, and “the sale of large holdings in this strong farming community is a rarity”.

The farm includes dairy facilities and a feedbin

He says the place has plenty of potential and that part of it was once in tillage.

The property is attracting a lot of interest from across the farming sectors.