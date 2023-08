Ballyhaunis property comes with a comprehensive yard and state-of-the-art accommodation for over 100 adult cattle

The 85ac farm at Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo can be bought in lots of 59ac and 26ac.

Mayo has a busy private treaty land market mainly involving the local sales of smaller parcels. It is rare that properties come to auction, and when they do they create something of a stir.