458ac Westmeath farm makes over €4.5m in post-auction sale

Non-residential holding in grass and some forestry is beside the Kepak meat factory near Kilbeggan

Location: This 458ac farm at Rostalla, Kilbeggan adjacent to the Kepak plant was bought as an entire after auction for a figure in excess of €4.5m .

Jim O'Brien

In Leinster land sales there is a ready market for holdings of all sizes, with strong prices being paid.