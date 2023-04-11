42ac Roscommon grazing farm with renovated farmhouse guided at €595,000

Range of outbuildings covers 1,473 sq ft and includes a double-door garage and storage area and a two-column haybarn

Sought-after: This 42ac residential farm at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon is coming to auction with a guide of €595,000

Jim O'Brien

The compact farm continues to be the primary seller when it comes to farming property.

