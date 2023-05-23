Factories not having it all their own way in attempt to pull prices

Quotes back 20c/kg in places but actual prices paid are largely unchanged

“I won’t blame them for trying their case — we all do — but the fact ICM and Dawn pulled their quote by 20c/kg only makes them look foolish,” said ICSA’s Sean McNamara of the factories’ attempts to lower prices for spring lambs yesterday.

“They quoted €7.80/kg for springs last week but were paying €8.00/kg. They are still paying €8.00/kg today but are attempting to quote €7.60/kg.”

Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICM plants cut 20c/kg off their quotes for springs, dropping to €7.60+20c/kg quality assurance, with Dawn on €7.70+10c/kg QA.

​Kildare Chilling offered no official quote but are understood to be standing firm on €7.90+10c/kg QA.

On the hogget front scarcity of supply continues to keep prices firm, with the ICMs and Kildare unchanged, on €7.05+20c/kg QA and €7.20+10c/kg QA, respectively. Dawn decline to quote.

While mart managers note that demand for culls has eased, with prices back by €10-20/hd, factory quotes for culls were unchanged yesterday, with both ICM plants and Dawn quoting €3,30/kg while Kildare continued on €3.50+10c/kg QA.

Base quotes are also down in the North, with hogget back 10-14c/kg to €6.91-7.14/kg and spring lamb less by 10-22c/kg at €7.48-7.60/kg — in both cases, now similar to the Republic.

Latest factory figures

This is reflected in the declining numbers of sheep coming south for slaughter, with just 2,391 making the journey during the week ending May 14 — a fall of 1,739 on the previous week.

The upshot of these manoeuvrings is that prices for spring lamb yesterday ranged from €8.00-8.10/kg with hoggets selling from €7.20-7.60/kg and cull ewes €3.30-3.80/kg.

The top price was coming from the wholesale/butchering sector.

After the poor returns from earlier in the year, the sheep trade has got a well-deserved boost over the last month, but prices are generally down on this time last year. Only hogget is the same as 12 months ago, at €7.50/kg.

Spring lamb — even though numbers are slow coming — is 30-60c/kg below what was paid by factories this day last year (€8.40-8.60/kg). And while cull ewes in general are on a par at €3.80/kg, the better ewe is 20c/kg below the top prices from this time last year, when they were selling to €4.00/kg.

Mart demand for ewes with lambs at foot is down in some places, but the trade for heavy hogget and lambs continued unabated last week.

56-60kg hogget averaged €175/hd in Ballinrobe while in Mountbellew 63kgs sold to €180/hd.

Patsy Smith in Dowra reported reduced numbers, resulting in some very good prices including 60kg hoggets at €183/hd, but his price of the week has to go to the batch of fifty-four hoggets at 49.5kg that sold to €174.50/hd or €3.52/kg.

On the lamb side Patsy and his team set the bar at €4.00/kg in the case of 40kgs at €160/hd.

All in all, despite the attempts by some factories to ease prices for springs, processors are not having it their own way; unlike the situation on the beef side.

Around the marts

Blessington While trade was steady for spring lambs and heavy hoggets, cast ewes were a little harder sold.

Heavy spring lambs sold from €170-176/hd with factory types €142-170/hd. Heavier hoggets made €170-175/hd, with factory selling for €146-170/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made from €150-180/hd with lighter ewes on €96-146. Ewes with lambs at foot ranged from €200-295/family

Tuam The entry reached 650, with trade “lively”, although cast ewes were “a little cooler”.

Sample prices for spring lamb included 42.5kgs at €165/hd with the top calls seeing various batches at 45kg and 51kg achieving €170/hd.

Among the hoggets 50.6kgs sold to €172/hd with 48.5-49.5kgs making €160-170/hd, while 42kgs sold for €142/hd. Cull ewe prices were back on previous sales, with top calls of €170/hd for 90kgs and 87-88kgs selling from €140-156/hd.

Ballinrobe Lambs/hoggets ranged from €2.06-3.13/kg, giving an overall average of €2.70/kg or €132/hd — up on the previous week. The top call went to a group of 59kg ewe hoggets at €177/hd. Other prices of note included 56kg, 58kg and 60kg ewes all at €175/hd.

Springs ranged from €135-172/hd. Cull ewes averaged €131/hd, peaking at €182/hd for 114kgs, with 101kgs selling to €168/hd and 74kgs making €150/hd.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold for €100-300/family.

Mountbellew Numbers of hoggets were less but there were more spring lambs on offer, with good demand for springs and hoggets.

The springs included three 54kgs at €177/hd, four 41kgs at 150/hd, five 43kgs at €159hd and twelve 38kgs at €140/hd. Among the hoggets one 63kg ewe sold to €180, while nine 36kg ewes averaged €120/hd, with six 32.2kg rams averaging €70/hd while two 47kg ewes made €151/hd.

Top call among the stags included 103-109.5kgs at €200/hd followed by four 104kgs at €190/hd. Best of the ewes with twins at foot was a second-cropper at €380 with a first-cropper making €346/hd, while two hoggets with four lambs sold for €280/family.

Dowra Patsy Smith reported smaller numbers, with strong demand for heavy lamb and hogget.

The top price on the lamb side saw €183.50/hd paid for nine 54.4kgs, while best per/kg were ten 40kg lambs at €4.00/kg (€160/hd).

Among the hoggets twenty at 60kg sold to €183/hd, with twelve at 52kg averaging €176/hd.

The standout price on the hogget side saw €174.50/hd paid for fifty-four weighing 49.5kg, an average of €3.52/kg. Sample prices on the breeding side included various batches of four ewes with eight lambs at foot that sold from €220-240/hd.