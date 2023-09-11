Tánaiste to look at supports for farmers hit by Nitrates Derogation cut

The Government will look at potential supports for dairy farmers who are affected by new nitrates limits, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

He was speaking following a meeting between farmers protesting at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Tipperary today, the Tánaiste and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“It was a constructive meeting and I think we listened carefully to all of the opinions, there was people representing different aspects of farming, obviously the dairy industry in particular, which will bear the brunt of the decision by the Commission in respect of the reducing the derogation and that will impact on farmers,” he said.

“But we have said, look, we will reflect on our discussion to see what we can do to alleviate the pressures on certain farmers who are in derogation.”

He said the Irish Government will now seek to keep the derogation at 220kg and not allow it to increase further.

“That will need all of us to work together, certainly, on measures that will ensure water quality is at a level that sustains and supports our retention of the derogation long-term.

“We can see how climate is going to play havoc with food security in the future and that is why we need a healthy, sustainable farming industry.”

Minister Martin said “many, many farmers” have worked “extremely hard to meet their obligations” under the current derogation.

“We have to try and see what we can do in the interim to help alleviate pressures on the farmers who will suffer from the decision to go from 250 to 220.”