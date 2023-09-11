Sinn Fein supports keeping Nitrates Derogation ‘if water quality can be maintained and improved’

Sinn Féin has said it supports keeping the Nitrates Derogation where it can be shown that water quality can be maintained and improved in areas as necessary.

It comes as the Minister for Agriculture confirmed last week mooted restrictions to Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation will come into force next year. The restrictions will mean thousands of farmers will need to reduce their stocking rates by either securing more land or cutting livestock numbers.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane said the origin of the current issue is that the government signed up to this flawed review mechanism with the European Commission.

"We have pointed out that the mechanism on which this review was based is flawed, and it is disappointing that Minister McConalogue was not transparent with farmers about the presence of this mechanism and the required review for months after the Nitrates Action Plan was approved.

“The Minister should have engaged with the European Commission to find a more appropriate mechanism than comparing results in two adjacent years; especially given that results can vary significantly based on factors such as weather patterns and does not reflect all the positive work that farmers have been doing in recent year. I do not believe sufficient time has been given to see the results of those efforts by farmers.

“We appreciate the hard and sometimes costly work undertaken by many dairy farmers over the past number of years to minimise the impact that agriculture has on the environment.

"Many of them, encouraged and instructed by Government invested significantly in dairy and are under financial pressure. In that context it was incredibly disappointed that the Minister agreed to such a flawed review mechanism that has the potential to have a devastating impact on many farmers, while failing to recognise the important work that they have done.”

This is going to impact dairy farmers with modest stocking levels as those farmers who can afford to purchase land will do so, smaller dairy farmers will not be able to do this, she said.

It comes as the Government said it will look at potential supports for dairy farmers who are affected by new nitrates limit.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, was speaking following a meeting between farmers protesting at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Tipperary today said: “It was a constructive meeting and I think we listened carefully to all of the opinions, there was people representing different aspects of farming, obviously the dairy industry in particular, which will bear the brunt of the decision by the Commission in respect of the reducing the derogation and that will impact on farmers,” he said.

“But we have said, look, we will reflect on our discussion to see what we can do to alleviate the pressures on certain farmers who are in derogation.”