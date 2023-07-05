Latest Global Dairy Trade auction takes dairy prices back to three-year lows

Dairy prices soften again at this week’s auction, taking dairy prices back to three-year lows.

Dairy prices softened again at this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction, taking dairy prices back to three-year lows.

Prices for all product streams are lower across the board, Whole Milk Powder (WMP) prices eased a relatively modest 0.4pc, outperforming futures market expectations (albeit still getting closer to three-year lows).

Meanwhile, prices for SMP, which is described as 'well oversupplied' at this point, fell another 6pc, deeper into three-year lows.

The premium that had been seen in butter prices in recent years has also continued to erode.

"Not much has changed of late to dissuade us of our long-held conservative view on dairy prices," Nat Keall of New Zealand bank ASB has said.

He said it was again notable that China continues to be largely absent from recent auctions.

"North Asia took just 15pc of the WMP sold at this auction, which by our count looks to be its lowest proportion in nearly a decade.

"As we’ve noted in earlier reports, Chinese WMP production remains strong at the same moment that domestic consumption is still soft. With recent Chinese economic data underperforming, we’re not envisaging a big change to this story on the demand side here.

"Additional monetary stimulus has been signalled, but nothing dramatic, and with consumer confidence weak, there’s a risk that households simply horde cash in the event of interest rate cuts," he said.

In relation to Southeast Asia, Keall said it is helping prop up demand, though he said the economic outlook isn’t rosy there either.

He also added that the broad strength in the US Dollar continues to make things tricky for many dairy importers.

"The supply side story is much the same too. European production closes its peak period with decent year-on-year growth.

"NZ production experienced a record May (+8.4% yoy), and while climate indicators are looking mixed for later in the season (by virtue of El Nino), output starts with a bit of momentum behind it," he said.