Lakeland Dairies sets milk price level for May amid ‘weaker market sentiments’

Lakeland also said that the rate of growth in global milk supply is slowing but it still exceeds demand.

Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price for May, it announced today, citing ‘weaker market sentiment’ in markets across the world.

In a statement, it said the Board had decided the co-operative’s milk price for May was reflecting present market conditions and would be held.

It also announced that it has discontinued the monthly Input Support Payment (previously 1.5c/L in RoI and 1.5p/L in NI), which was first established in August 2022 onwards.

In the Republic of Ireland Lakeland Dairies has held the base price of milk for May at 37.35c/L of VAT, for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held the base price of milk for May at 30p/L.

"With economic volatility still a factor, there is generally weaker consumer sentiment in markets across the world. Dairy buyers continue to be reserved in their current and forward-looking buying patterns.”