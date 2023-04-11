IBR eradication programme to cost €40m a year

Infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) is widespread in Ireland and there is evidence that over 70pc of cattle herds have been exposed to the virus

Ciaran Moran

A proposed new IBR programme will cost €40m a year, run for a minimum of 16 years and have movement controls on farms if this timeline is to be met, the IFA said.

