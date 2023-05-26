Gerard Sherlock: Why we upgraded our silage pits
We also replaced some of the concrete in our yard
Gerard Sherlock
When I logged into ICBF to see how the breeding season is going, the weekly fertility report told me my submission rate was 70pc for the cows and 88pc for the heifers.
Latest Dairy
Gerard Sherlock: Why we upgraded our silage pits
Peter Hynes: Countrywide error could do huge harm to farming
How this family farm start-up matured into a globally renowned premium cheese brand
Tirlán to pay 40.08c/L for April milk
Prices at latest Global Dairy Trade disappoint
Dairygold cuts milk price by 2c/L
Fall-off in suckler numbers is starting to hurt overall trade
Eamon O’Connell: How to look after your bulls to avoid the huge cost of empty cows
Henry Walsh: Tips for improving productivity while consuming less resources
How to apply tail paint and scratch cards correctly to your dairy herd
Top Stories
Colouring in the show house: Flagship home in a boutique seaside scheme returns to market with way more attitude
My boss and I are falling for each other but am I putting my job at risk if it all goes wrong?
Eleven people arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell
John Downing: This latest spat won’t break the Coalition apart but it does show the need for debate
Latest NewsMore
Jack Whitehall says he does not want to be like his father when he becomes a dad
Victim of psychic who swindled him out of €10k blasts her as ‘wicked’ and ‘selfish’
Nick Cave on coronation: I was extremely bored and completely awestruck
Sarah McInerney tells how fraudsters accessed her bank account after she fell victim to a scam text
Alec Baldwin did not want to be a ‘public person’ anymore after Rust incident
Reproductive Biotechnology Center in Dubai is perfecting camel cloning
Eleven people arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘didn’t deliver’ after ‘devastated’ Mo Salah gives no excuses for missing top four
Latest | Hurling team news: Dublin, Tipperary and Offaly sides named for weekend action
RTÉ release Late Late Show bloopers ahead of Ryan's last show