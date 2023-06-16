Gerard Sherlock: Many dairy farmers’ temperatures rose when we read the Teagasc National Farm Survey results
Gerard Sherlock
We have been making the most of the long, hot days. It’s a long time since so much silage and indeed hay was made in May.
Latest Dairy
Gerard Sherlock: Many dairy farmers’ temperatures rose when we read the Teagasc National Farm Survey results
Lakeland Dairies sets milk price level for May amid ‘weaker market sentiments’
China’s continued absence from dairy market weighs on milk prices
Henry Walsh: Why cow fertility is the cornerstone of our sector
Eamon O’Connell: Tips for combating the maggots that thrive in the warm weather
Darragh McCullough: Why we’re having to cut cow numbers and how this will impact rural jobs
Cutting dairy herd by 10pc ‘would cost €1.3bn a year’
Summer scour syndrome – it’s a real thing, not just what we say when we don’t know the problem
Gillian O’Sullivan: Learning lessons from the costly loss of a replacement calf
Revealed: €600m budget needed to cull 65,000 cows every year for three years to meet climate goals
Top Stories
‘Should we have a crossing for Jews or for Muslims?’ - Wicklow councillors debate Pride crossings as they agree to install more
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
‘Craig was just a beautiful soul’: Olympian Sarah Lavin on the heartbreak of losing rally driver partner Craig Breen
Breaking | Retained firefighters set to suspend rolling strikes from midnight on Monday following Labour Court talks invitation
Latest NewsMore
Johnson uses first column to discuss weight-loss drug amid claims of rule breach
Irish business owners discuss finding success post-pandemic during the Taste of Dublin Festival
Breaking | Retained firefighters set to suspend rolling strikes from midnight on Monday following Labour Court talks invitation
Mason Greenwood remains on Manchester United retained list four months after rape and assault charges dropped
Public vote for their Love Island favourites, leaving six contestants vulnerable
Revealed: 650,000 taxpayers due refund from Revenue at average of €624
Oscar-winning composer, Hans Zimmer, proposes to his partner during London performance
Irish people now the biggest users of cocaine in the EU, report states
Regional airline pilots to take industrial action as management refuses to talk to union
Andy Lee confirmed as Jason Quigley’s corner-man for MSG fight