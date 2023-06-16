Gerard Sherlock: Many dairy farmers’ temperatures rose when we read the Teagasc National Farm Survey results

Less volatility please: Gerard Sherlock says, ‘Most dairy farmers would like to see a more level milk price throughout the year every year. Everyone can plan better’. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock

We have been making the most of the long, hot days. It’s a long time since so much silage and indeed hay was made in May.