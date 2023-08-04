Fonterra slashes milk-price forecast on weaker chinese demand

Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's largest dairy exporter, slashed its forecast payment to New Zealand farmers after a drop in demand from Chinese buyers.

The midpoint of the projected payment range in the 2023-24 season is now NZ$7 ($4.25) per kilogram of milksolids, down from NZ$8 previously, the Auckland-based company said Friday. The revised range for the payout is NZ$6.25 to NZ$7.75.

"When we announced our opening forecast in May, we noted it reflected an expectation that China's import demand for whole milk powder would lift over the medium-term," said Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell. "Since then, overall GlobalDairyTrade whole milk powder prices have fallen by 12%, and China's share of whole milk powder volumes on GDT events has tracked below average levels."

Whole milk powder prices at the GDT auction this week fell to a three-year low, and have tumbled almost 40% from a record in March 2022. Economists had noted that ongoing sluggishness in the Chinese economy meant a downtrend in global dairy prices had been sustained much longer than expected.

The lower payment will hit the income of Fonterra's 10,000 farmer suppliers. The revised midpoint is about 15% lower than the expected NZ$8.20 a kilogram payout estimated for the 2022-23 season.

Hurrell said reasons for China's slower demand included a current surplus of fresh milk in China, resulting in elevated levels of local production of whole milk powder, and reducing near-term import requirements.

"The medium to long term outlook for dairy, in particular New Zealand dairy, looks positive with milk production from key exporting regions flat compared to last year," he said.

Bloomberg