Farm leaders slam McConalogue for 'abject failure' on Nitrates limits and take aim at Government backbench TDs

Farm leaders have taken aim at backbench TDs over confirmation by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue yesterday that thousands of farmers will face stricter Nitrates limits next year.

It comes as the Minister is set to meet farm organisations today over the changes which come on the back of declining water quality in recent years, with the EPA regarding agriculture as the most significant cause.

The tougher nitrates limits will restrict the number of cows dairy farmers can keep on their farms unless they can obtain more land.

The President of ICMSA accused the Government of 'selling out' family dairy farms and 'rolling over' for the EU Commission on the question of maintaining Ireland's current derogation on the Nitrates Directive.

Pat McCormack said that what he called the Government's "abject surrender" on the issue meant that Ireland's multi-billion Euro dairy sector was now in "a very dangerous place" due to failing farm prices and production restrictions.

“There’s no point in being polite here; the Government's defence of our position was just downright unacceptable and amounted to an abject surrender of what was and is a vital national sector.

“Even today, even after this surrender, farmers cannot check their nitrates figures online and there's no firm date for this online check facility to be put in place. The degree of real commitment shown by our Government can be gauged by the fact that they didn't even travel over to Brussels to make the case. They were happy to be told off via a video call and that's just about all they deserved. Everyone connected with this disaster – and I'm specifically including the Government's backbench TDs - should be ashamed of this whole episode and will have to own the consequences", McCormack said.

Meanwhile, the IFA has called on Taoiseach to intervene with the European Commission on the issue adding the decision would have massive ramifications for Irish farmers if it is allowed to transpire.

While he said dairy farmers would take a direct hit on income, he said, in reality, it will have knock-on repercussions for all sectors due to the massive disruption to the land market the decision will bring about.

“Have no doubt about it, this is an absolute failure on behalf of both the Minister and the Department of Agriculture. As soon as they agreed to the flawed interim review process, without consulting anyone, they backed themselves into a corner that they have so far failed to get out of.”

“Given how serious this issue is, we need an intervention from the Taoiseach with the European Commission. This change will do very significant damage to the incomes of derogation farmers and will have knock-on consequences for all farmers in the land market,” he said.

The President of Macra Elaine Houlihan called upon Minister McConologue to look for a way to extend the introduction of the new nitrates rates for 12 months.

“Four months is too short of a period to either look for more land or to reduce stock.

“We are all more than concerned about the quality of our water, however, we must follow the science, we haven’t given enough time to ascertain whether the measures that have been put in place in the last couple of years have had a positive effect or not. The cutting of the levels of Nitrogen seems to be a knee-jerk, one-size-fits-all all solution that is being imposed on us and in so doing, increasing the pressure on our food production industry.”