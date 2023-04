It’s tempting after a disease outbreak to try to erase the memory – but it’s vital that lessons are learned

Lessons: Efforts should be made to get new-born lambs up and sucking quickly and then, for the next 24 hours, to feed often. Photo: Getty

I was out on the front lawn kicking ball with my eldest lad one evening last week. Our kick-arounds are usually a mish-mash of football, basketball, soccer and, when the big ball inevitably ends up in the field, hurling.