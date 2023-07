Eamon O’Connell: We should all be treating our animals as if the TV cameras were on us 24/7

We’re all in the spotlight like never before, and calf welfare is front and centre, but there are more areas we need to address to show the consumer that we really care for our animals

Eamon O'Connell says, '‘The Five Freedoms might seem a bit OTT, but the vast majority of farmers are providing all these things for your calves already’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell Today at 08:06