Department pressures Teagasc to withhold key banding report

From early February, Teagasc was “anxious” to publish the report, as dairy farmers began declaring their nitrates band on February 22.

Niall Hurson

A key Teagasc report on the economic consequences of nitrates banding was withheld for almost a month, as a result of pressure from the Department of Agriculture.

