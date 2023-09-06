Dairy sector in a ‘very dangerous place’ after Nitrates Derogation cut

Calls for the Taoiseach to intervene as farm organisations say the move will have very significant damage to the incomes of derogation farmers and will have knock-on consequences for all farmers in the land market.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the move has “massive ramifications” for Irish farmers if it is allowed to transpire.

Ireland’s multi-billion euro dairy sector was now in “a very dangerous place” due to failing farm prices and production restrictions, according to the ICMSA.

Reacting to today’s announcement that the country’s Nitrates Derogation will be cut from its current level of 250kg N/ha to 220Kg N/ha from January 1.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack accused the Government of “selling out” family dairy farms and rolling over for the EU Commission on the question of maintaining Ireland’s current derogation on the Nitrates Directive.

“Against most of the evidence ICMSA has wanted to believe that the more realistic elements of this Government understood that the continuation of Ireland’s 250kg derogation from the Nitrates Directive was both absolutely necessary and eminently possible if we were willing to mount a skilful campaign based on the evidence that is already emerging.

"No such campaign was ever mounted by this Government and this Minister and consequently we have had our N limits reduced to 220kg in defiance of all the evidence – economic and environmental – that the existing 250kg is perfectly compatible with improving water quality while maintaining the production capacity so indispensable when prices are falling to the extent that farmer revenue will be down by in excess of €2 billion this year”, he said.

Mr McCormack said that with this one decision, this Government has put a nail in the coffin of many family dairy farms that have been worked for generations.

“There’s no point in being polite here; the Government’s defence of our position was just downright unacceptable and amounted to an abject surrender of what was and is a vital national sector.

“Fiddling around with the maps and trying to localise the impact just compounds the concession and fools no-one. Even today, even after this surrender, farmers cannot check their nitrates figures online and there’s no firm date for this online check facility to be put in place.”

"Dairy farmers are going to take a direct hit on income. But in reality, it will have knock-on repercussions for all sectors due to the massive disruption to the land market the decision will bring about,” he said.

“Given how serious this issue is, we need an intervention from the Taoiseach with the European Commission. This change will do very significant damage to the incomes of derogation farmers and will have knock-on consequences for all farmers in the land market,” he said.

Macra said the move will see a reduction in stocking rates which will have a negative effect on farming succession in Ireland.

"Land that is already at a premium, will increase further out of reach of new entrant farmers as demand will further increase.

“Now more than ever is a succession scheme required to support young farmers to enter the industry, without this support there will be no young farmers and no industry” said Macra National President Elaine Houlihan.

Ms Houlihan called upon Minister for Agriculture Charlie MacConologue to look for a way to extend the introduction of the new nitrates rates for 12 months. “Four months is too short of a period to either look for more land or to reduce stock” said Ms. Houlihan.