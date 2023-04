‘Dairy is an outstanding example of the positive outworking of the Good Friday Agreement’

Around one third of the milk produced in Northern Ireland is now going south of the border with suppliers including Chestnutt’s Farm in Portrush

William Chestnutt on his 250 strong dairy farm on the Ballybogey Road outside Portrush (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Alyson Magee Wed 5 Apr 2023 at 09:58