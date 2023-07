‘Cutting our derogation would be disastrous for all aspects of Irish farming’

Leading experts explain what farmers can expect in the coming six months as Ireland’s nitrates derogation undergoes review – and argue that reducing the limit would ultimately damage the environment as well as the industry

At the launch of the ‘Moorepark ‘23’ open day: Liam Herlihy, Teagasc chairman; Professor Laurence Shalloo, Teagasc Head of the Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Programme; Jeanne Kelly, Ornua; Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture; Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director; Mary Dunphy and Michael Berkery, FBD; Professor Pat Dillon, Teagasc Director of Research; and Donal Whelton, AIB. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.

Niall Hurson Today at 03:30