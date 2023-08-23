‘China's low births, weaker growth cut infant formula demand’

China's infant formula milk market could shrink by almost a third by 2025 if the country's birth rate continues falling at its current rate. Aptamil, a baby formula milk powder brand part of Danone, products seen at a supermarket. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

China's falling birth rate and sluggish economic recovery are expected to cause a double-digit decline in the country's infant formula market this financial year, New Zealand’s a2 Milk Co. said Monday.

Still, the company expects to clinch a bigger share of the shrinking infant milk formula market, which comprises almost 70pc of the company's sales, in 2024, it said in its full-year earnings statement.

A2 Milk shares fell as much as 12.3pc in Wellington, the most in since May 2021, to the lowest in more than a year.

The China market is "challenging" for now but is expected to steady in the longer term, Chief Executive Officer David Bortolussi said in an interview.

"Even if it [the Chinese market] does decline more in the future, then it will eventually stabilise," he said. "It's not going to continue to decline at the rates that it is at the moment. We still have an enormous market opportunity for us and share gain opportunity."

The number of babies born in China fell 10% to 9.6 million in 2022 from the year before, and is expected to fall further this year due to the lagged impact of Covid-19, challenging macroeconomic conditions, and youth unemployment rates, a2 said. Competition is also increasing in the Chinese market, it added.

A2's overall revenue in Asia grew 38pc, as the value of China's overall formula market declined around 14%, it said.

China has endured a sluggish economic recovery following the end of the nation's Covid Zero policy late last year and Chinese parents are increasingly favoring local baby formula brands, Bloomberg Intelligence said prior to the earnings, adding to headwinds for companies such as a2.

According to Bord Bia, exports of finished product from Ireland to China continued to decline in 2022, albeit at a slower pace than seen in recent years.

Again, it said this is driven by lower birth rates, however it also highlighted increased government support for local manufacturers, who are now estimated to account for approximately 60pc market share.

In contrast, Bord Bia said other destinations across Asia including Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand performed strongly and contributed to overall exports to the region increasing by approximately 5pc.

China's infant formula milk market could shrink by almost a third by 2025 if the country's birth rate continues falling at its current rate, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report earlier this year. In 2022, the nation's population started shrinking for the first time in six decades.

Bloomberg