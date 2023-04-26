7 expert tips for the dairy breeding season

There's no such thing as a "good cow" and farmers need to stop holding on to those that don't go in calf, says Martin Kavanagh, Munster Bovine's Business Development Manager.

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Now is not the time for making mistakes on your dairy farm, because if you mess up now, you'll be paying for it for the rest of the year, according to Martin Kavanagh, Munster Bovine's Business Development Manager.