20% of dairy farmers locked out of applying for milking machines under TAMS 3 as latest schemes open

Applications for milking machine investments are open to all farmers with up to 120 dairy cows on their holding on average in the year preceding application.© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Niall Hurson

The Low Emission Slurry Scheme (LESS), and the Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES), under TAMS 3, both open for applications from Monday, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has announced.