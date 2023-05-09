€15k milk price gap between processors – IFA
Margaret Donnelly
There was a €15,217 difference between the top and bottom milk prices paid by processors to farmers last year, new data from the IFA shows.
Latest Dairy
‘In those Celtic Tiger years I was the only one in my minor hurling team who wanted to be a full-time farmer’
Eamon O’Connell: If any of your calves aren’t thriving and you don’t know why – act fast and get help before it’s too late
Farmers told to heed dairy expansion safety risks
How this Limerick farm family are reaping the lifestyle benefits of switching to organics and once-a-day milking
€15k milk price gap between processors – IFA
20% of dairy farmers locked out of applying for milking machines under TAMS 3 as latest schemes open
Gillian O’Sullivan: We need to produce a replacement heifer of exceptional quality – here’s what we're doing
How a French dairy dynasty grew to $15bn from a dozen Camembert cheeses
Everything you need to know about making top quality silage on your farm this summer
Peter Hynes: Why feeding cows in the spring is worth the cost
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: Songs, sex and scandals – Eurovision controversies throughout the years
What word do you use as short for mother – mam, mum or mom?
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Ryanair claims Booking.com makes ‘nothing easy’ for travellers in US court case
Latest NewsMore
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Eurovision 2023: Dustin the Turkey set for dramatic return to song contest 15 years on from ‘Irlande Douze Points’
Airbnb in callback to ‘couch-surfing’ origins as travellers look to save money on holidays
Ireland bids to reach Eurovision grand final for first time since 2018
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘L’Oasi has a good ambiance and pleasant service but the food needs improving’
I looked like I was trying to execute a controlled gastric explosion – and the woman in the cafe didn’t want to be part of the collateral damage
How this Limerick farm family are reaping the lifestyle benefits of switching to organics and once-a-day milking
High-flying farm prices show no signs of coming in to land
Rental prices up 100pc and more on last year
Tightening supplies drive prices up – with big demand for heavy stock