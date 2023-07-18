Marian Harkin: Is the Nature Restoration Law a new front in the culture wars?

Marian Harkin says, ‘The EU’s NRL is a power grab, a land grab and a wealth grab, albeit with the best of intentions.’ Photo: Getty

The European Commission must shoulder a lot of the responsibility for initiating a toxic debate. Yes, political manoeuvring and infighting within and outside of European Parliament political groups contributed, but the lightning rod was the draft Nature Restoration Law, which is a power grab, a land grab and a wealth grab, albeit with the best of intentions.

This draft law is a power grab in that, as a Regulation, it leaves no role for national parliaments to transpose the legislation and tailor it to national circumstances while still achieving its objectives.

For example, in Ireland the capacity to tailor this legislation to local circumstances is crucial for those engaged in High Nature Value farming.

It’s a land grab because, in Ireland, the original proposal could have seen over 1.5 million ha restored by 2050, much of it to its natural condition of 70 years ago.

It’s a wealth grab because, even though the Commission claims that restoring nature delivers between €8 and €30/ha, there was no dedicated fund, no ringfenced money to deliver such massive systemic land-use change — truly a slam-dunk for the Commission.

This resulted in an unprecedented situation where the three responsible committees in the Parliament could not agree on amendments to the proposal — in fact, two committees rejected it outright.

It also saw the European Council agree a common position significantly different to the original proposal and, even then, it was only supported by a wafer-thin majority of Member States, representing 66.13pc of the EU population (65pc is the minimum required).

When the Parliament voted last week, again by a slim majority, it too produced a substantially amended version.

Independent Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin. Photo: Damien Eagers

So, we are left with the unparalleled situation where the Parliament is supporting a much less ambitious text than the Council on an environmental issue, and trialogues are starting with a Parliament chief negotiator mandated to defend a position, much of which he would not have supported previously.

Meanwhile, Sweden, the holder of the Council presidency in June, voted against the Council position while remaining part of the Council negotiating team, with Spain now holding the presidency.

But the real damage goes far beyond the European institutions. Many who questioned the massive scope, the unintended consequences, the one-size-fits-all approach and the lack of funding were often portrayed as spreading misinformation and caring little about the need to protect and support biodiversity.

Equally, many of those who rightly support nature restoration were left in a minefield trying to negotiate a good outcome, partly hampered by an unfunded, unnuanced and, at times, unworkable Commission proposal.

The Commission should have withdrawn and reviewed its proposal when the debate became so toxic; there are already too many culture wars in Europe without adding more fuel to the bonfires.

However, the game is still in play and there is time to ensure that the requirements of this legislation are voluntary at farm level, are recompensed at an appropriate level and will deliver at a European level.

If the EU institutions, even at this late stage, do not deliver, it won’t just be nature that will suffer, it could be the ‘united in diversity’ motto that has helped these very institutions grow and prosper.

​Marian Harkin is a TD for Sligo-Leitrim