Jim O’Brien: Why I have misgivings about the Biden visit
We revel in our connection with and access to the most powerful political office in the world, yet this office has been powerless to halt chronic problems back home
Jim O’Brien
I’m not too sure about the Biden visit. I watched the news, listened to the speeches and followed his progress across the island, but I wasn’t inspired. Don’t get me wrong, I believe he is a good man, that his intentions are honourable, and he is genuinely proud of his Irish ancestry.