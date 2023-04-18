Jim O’Brien: Why I have misgivings about the Biden visit

We revel in our connection with and access to the most powerful political office in the world, yet this office has been powerless to halt chronic problems back home

Influence? ‘Joe Biden (pictured with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar) has been at the powerful end of political life in the US for half a century — a country that is deeply dysfunctional at many levels and where, some would say, democracy is hanging on by its fingernails’. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Jim O’Brien

I’m not too sure about the Biden visit. I watched the news, listened to the speeches and followed his progress across the island, but I wasn’t inspired. Don’t get me wrong, I believe he is a good man, that his intentions are honourable, and he is genuinely proud of his Irish ancestry.