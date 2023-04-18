Jim O’Brien: Why I have misgivings about the Biden visit

We revel in our connection with and access to the most powerful political office in the world, yet this office has been powerless to halt chronic problems back home

Influence? ‘Joe Biden (pictured with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar) has been at the powerful end of political life in the US for half a century — a country that is deeply dysfunctional at many levels and where, some would say, democracy is hanging on by its fingernails’. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Jim O’Brien Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 03:30