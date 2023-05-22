Jim O’Brien: The poor and the oppressed can’t just be someone else’s problem any more – we’re a well-off, ordered nation now
We need a Ministry of Immigration and Integration, because our stopgap approach is letting everyone down: asylum seekers, immigrants, public services, public servants and local communities.
Jim O'Brien
I realised last week that my passport would be out of date soon. I began to get slightly claustrophobic at the notion that I may not be able to leave the country at a moment’s notice.