Jim O’Brien: AI will take our jobs but it will give us more time. So can we enjoy leisure we haven’t earned?

When we all have more time on our hands, how will we spend it and how will we value how we spend it?

Taking over: Thanks to rapidly increasing automation, many people will have a lot more time on their hands. Image: Getty

Jim O'Brien

Isn’t time a mystery? If I ever get the chance, and have the money, I might study the philosophy of time before I run out of it entirely.