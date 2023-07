If the laws change and farmers are prevented from controlling pests on their land, it could cause real problems

‘Guns remain something of a taboo here. We don’t like to talk about them or admit owning them’. Photo: Getty

I tripped over one of the growing number of rabbit burrows on the farm the other day and it made me think of King William III of Orange. He’s usually remembered as the Protestant king who won the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, against Catholic forces led by Limerick man Patrick Sarsfield.