Try the 30 Day Local Food Challenge and support produce

‘The idea with the 30 Day Local Food Challenge is that for the month of September you only eat locally produced food, ideally that comes from a 50km radius of your homeplace’. Photo: Don Moloney

It was a bad idea to start the 30 Day Local Food Challenge when I was away on a work trip. The idea is that for the month of September you only eat locally produced food, ideally that comes from a 50km radius of your homeplace.