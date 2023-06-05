Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: The five unspoken truths of silage season

A decent playlist is essential when you're going to be in the tractor cab for the good part of a week. Photo: Roger Jones

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Due to a series of unfortunate events, which basically equated to our contractor feeling he had more important things to do, I ended up drawing and stacking all 152 silage bales solo during the week.