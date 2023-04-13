Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: Pretending there isn’t a substantial market for marijuana is pointless – so we should legalise it and let Irish farmers cash in
Amsterdam-style cafes legally selling Irish-grown cannabis would give small farmers access to a lucrative market
We went on a trip to Amsterdam recently and it didn’t just rain, it poured. This meant we were constantly ducking in and out of museums, shops, bars, restaurants, drag shows and whatever other building offered sanctuary from the deluge.