Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: Pretending there isn’t a substantial market for marijuana is pointless – so we should legalise it and let Irish farmers cash in

Amsterdam-style cafes legally selling Irish-grown cannabis would give small farmers access to a lucrative market

Opportunity: ‘Harnessing, regulating and standardising the demand for cannabis would create a new market for an agriculture industry that is being constantly told to diversify’. Photo: Getty

We went on a trip to Amsterdam recently and it didn’t just rain, it poured. This meant we were constantly ducking in and out of museums, shops, bars, restaurants, drag shows and whatever other building offered sanctuary from the deluge.