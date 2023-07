Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: If daffodils are the answer, maybe we’re not asking ourselves the right questions

Daffodil extract is the latest solution to bovine methane emissions, new research shows – but soon we farmers are going to have to make more concrete changes to meet our sector’s targets

Research in Scotland has found an extract from daffodils, when added to livestock feed, reduced methane in artificial cow stomachs by 96pc. Photo: Getty

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan Today at 08:25