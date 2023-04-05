Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: I am one of the ‘forgotten farmers’ – and we are standing by to judge McConalogue on his promise of redress
Not all of the 4,000 of us who unfairly missed out on Young Farmer Scheme payments will qualify for the proposed redress scheme
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan
I am one of the cohort called ‘forgotten farmers’, and missed out on all Young Farmer Scheme payments. This amounted to roughly €2,000 a year, which some people might feel is not a huge amount of money, but remains a sore point for any young person entering into a new farm business.