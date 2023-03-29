Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: An apology to the Department – I’m nearly always right but on this occasion I was wrong
I mistakenly felt we should have been paid for protecting a wildlife-rich area of scrub on our farm… but I did manage to increase two other payments
Saying sorry is something almost everyone is uncomfortable with, especially when they think they’re right. A few weeks ago, I tweeted out a picture of my farm maps and pointed to a section of scrub which is home to badgers, cuckoos and voles.