Darragh McCulough: They want us to replant, rewet and rethink – but they can’t overlook the emotional cost
To have any hope of getting scientists and farmers on the same page and making the changes the world needs, we need politicians with intellect, empathy and courage
Darragh McCullough
I found myself in a room of environmentalists, scientists and the occasional farmer last week. It was the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual conference, and they had invited me to offer my perspective on the huge challenges being made of farmers right now.