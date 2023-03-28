Darragh McCullough: If farmers want to win the public over, then a national open day should be an annual event

Jack and Orla Mac Giolla Bhríde with their son Rían at the charity open day at Elmgrove Flower Farm

Darragh McCullough

Why don’t more Irish farmers host open days? This was the question I was asking myself after throwing our own gates open to the public over the last week.